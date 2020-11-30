WINCHESTER — Should winter season sports start in some capacity for high school students during the COVID-19 pandemic?
The Winchester School Board will decide on Dec. 7 as the Virginia High School League (VHSL) prepares for certain winter sports to resume in early December.
Reed Prosser, Winchester Public Schools’ director of student athletics, shared with the School Board at its Nov. 23 meeting the three options for winter sports such as basketball, sideline cheer, indoor track, swimming and wrestling to start.
The options include starting winter sports practice on Dec. 7 and following VHSL guidance, postponing the winter season until a later date with continued conditioning practice, or only continuing winter sports that can maintain 10 feet of social distance such as swimming or indoor track.
On the day the board reviewed the options, the division had temporarily closed schools for in-person learning through Dec. 3 due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the community.
WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said if he had to make a decision that night, he would recommend postponing the winter sports season. He added that he still recognizes the importance of sports for students.
“The inconsistencies of what we’re dealing with in the academic setting versus the athletic setting are hard for me to square,” he said.
No competitive fall season sports were held through the VHSL, but students could take part in conditioning practices in pods.
Van Heukelum said there was a recent case of a student-athlete testing positive for COVID-19, but through the division’s contact tracing, no other positive cases were found among those who had come in contact with the athlete.
“We can have a situation happen, go through the contact tracing, and have zero contacts,” he said.
Prosser said at the meeting that it was difficult to make a decision two weeks out.
“If we get an opportunity to play and it’s safe, we’re going to figure a way to do it in the best interest of our kids,” Prosser said.
Mike Birchenough agreed that the situation may look different in early December.
“We can talk about it all we want but we need to wait, see where we’re at two weeks from now, but I agree if there’s any way to play sports I think we need to play sports,” Birchenough said.
School Board member Elyus Wallace said he supports postponing winter sports, adding that it just “makes sense.”
School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Holman strongly discouraged starting winter sports.
“Personally I think it is unadvisable to proceed to launch into contact sports in December,” Holman said. “I read through the [VHSL] guidelines and I’m hard-pressed to understand how a referee can’t raise a hand of the victor in wrestling but kids can pin each other on a mat.”
Board member Marie Imoh agreed that students need sports. She noted that some students have been able to continue participating in club sports in the community safely.
School Board Chairwoman Erica Truban said she would struggle to make a decision that goes against the recommendation of Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene, who recently advised in a letter to school officials to limit high-risk activities, such as wrestling or basketball, until community vaccination is “well underway.”
