WINCHESTER — Daniel Morgan Middle School administrators shared with staff members on Wednesday what a school day would look like for students who plan on attending part-time.
Winchester Public School students will return to class on Sept. 8. Families may choose between returning in-person for two days a week with supplemental online learning the other days of the week or choose 100% online classes.
DMMS Principal Jennifer Buckley said she is confident about her school reopening.
“We’re prepared as we can be,” she said.
As of Aug. 11, more than 1,000 of the school division’s approximately 4,300 students — over 25% — have opted for online-only teaching. This means there will be about six to 10 students per classroom for those attending onsite. Social distancing and face masks will be required.
At Daniel Morgan, there will be more entry points into the building. Seventh and eighth graders will be dropped off at the bus loop, where seventh graders will walk through the connected alleyway to go into school and eighth graders will enter through a nearby stairwell that goes straight to the eighth-grade hallway. Each student will also be greeted with a squirt of hand sanitizer as they enter.
The school is still working out details for handling dismissal.
The division has spent $249,000 on materials such as personal protective equipment (PPE), Plexiglas, social-distancing signage and water bottle filling stations (water fountains are covered up and will not be used) as it prepares to reopen schools to students, said Ed Smith, the division’s director of operations. This funding came through City Council’s allocation to the school division of its federal dollars received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Smith added.
Preparations at Daniel Morgan are similar to what is taking place at all of Winchester’s public schools.
Desks are spaced at least 6 feet apart in each classroom. In between classes, teachers will be expected to wipe down the desk as well as the accompanying chair. As the cleaner/disinfectant dries, students will have to stand by their desks for about five minutes to not lose instructional time, Buckley said.
Class size will depend on the subject. The largest classroom at DMMS can fit up to 17 desks for an Earth Science lab, while other classes could have as few as two to three students in one classroom.
Students can also expect to see signs on the floors and walls of the school reminding them to stay at least 6 apart as well as signs telling them which side of the hallway they should be walking along.
Only two students will be allowed in a bathroom at a time, Buckley said. The school will use a “smart pass” — an electronic hall pass — when they need to leave the classroom. The smart pass will indicate if the bathroom is already full, in which case the student will have to wait.
A series of videos will be emailed to student’s school accounts allowing families to take a virtual tour that explains the new rules and procedures.
School Board member Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, who joined the tour on Wednesday, suggested to Buckley that the videos also be made available in Spanish. Overall though, he said he was impressed with the virtual tour explanation, as well as the newly established entry points for students.
Pearce-Gonzales was the only board member to vote against the hybrid option, adding that he believed at the time school should be held 100% virtually for students and teachers. On Wednesday, he said he had been going back-and-forth on his decision up until he had to vote that night more than a month ago.
Pearce-Gonzales said he considered the health and safety of the students in his decision, but he also thinks it’s important for students to return to the classroom.
When looking at the big picture, Pearce-Gonzales said he’s proud of the staff and administration as they prepare to reopen, adding that he trusts the process and the overall decision the division has made to allow students to return to school.
