WINCHESTER — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) awarded a $3 million grant to Winchester Transit on Tuesday as part of the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Winchester Transit, also known as WinTran, provides public bus service throughout the city. The agency will use the grant to cover operating, administrative and preventive maintenance costs brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a FTA media release.
“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges, and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” FTA acting Administrator K. Jane Williams said in the release.
U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats representing Virginia, issued a joint statement praising the $3 million grant.
“We’re pleased to announce these federal dollars will help the Winchester Transit system continue to provide essential services while keeping their workers and riders safe,” Warner and Kaine said in the statement.
The FTA also issued a safety advisory prompting transit agencies across the country to develop and implement policies and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The advisory outlines rules regarding face coverings, personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation and hand hygiene. CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100 percent of the costs required to implement the safety measures, the FTA release states.
WinTran buses were taken out of service for two weeks last month after someone on one of the buses tested positive for COVID-19. Service has since resumed, with buses running from 8:50 a.m. to 4:55 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information about Winchester Transit, visit winchesterva.gov.
