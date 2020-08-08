WINCHESTER — When the school year starts, Joy Kinsey’s 15-year-old son will be headed back to the Independent School of Winchester for his sophomore year, which is offering in-person instruction five days a week.
Kinsey said she feels comfortable with the decision, because the private school is small and will be able to enforce social distancing and cleaning practices amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Another factor in the decision is that her son’s learning style is more suited for in-person learning as opposed to online instruction. Virtual learning is an option many families are considering or have already chosen for the fall semester.
The decision about how their children will return to school has parents reviewing their options.
All three local school divisions — Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County — have adopted hybrid models that offer some in-person instruction each week, with online learning integrated on the other days.
Otherwise, families can choose a 100% online learning option, if they are more comfortable with that.
Some families are considering private school.
Local private schools, following a national trend, are seeing an uptick in enrollment because many will be offering in-person classes five days a week this fall. Most of these schools have wait lists or are extremely close to their enrollment capacity.
There’s also an increased interest in homeschooling, said Lisa Jones, president of the Organization of Virginia Homeschoolers. Since March when schools closed over coronavirus concerns, the number of parents who have joined the organization’s Facebook group has nearly doubled from 4,000 to almost 8,000 members, she said.
From public school, to private school, to homeschooling, here are some of the options available locally:
Public schools
Winchester Public Schools
Reopening Plan: In-person classes two days a week with supplemental online learning or 100% online learning
Start Date: Sept. 8
Annual Cost Per Child: $0 (for city residents)
Average Classroom Size: N/A (class sizes will be impacted by the number of students who enroll in 100% online learning)
Grade Levels: Preschool through 12th grade
Frederick County Public Schools
Reopening Plan: Preschool through first-grade students can attend in-person classes four days a week or do 100% online learning. For second through 12th grades, students can attend in-person classes two days a week with supplemental online learning or enroll in 100% online learning.
Start Date: Aug. 31
Annual Cost Per Child: $0 (for Frederick County residents)
Average Classroom Size: N/A (class sizes will be impacted by the number of students who enroll in 100% online learning)
Grade Levels: Preschool through 12th grade
Clarke County Public Schools
Reopening Plan: In-person classes two days a week with supplemental online learning or 100% online learning
Start Date: Sept. 8
Annual Cost Per Child: $0 (for Clarke County residents)
Average Classroom Size: N/A (class sizes will be impacted by the number of students who enroll in 100% online learning)
Grade Levels: Preschool through 12th grade
Some local private school options
Sacred Heart Academy
Location: Winchester
Reopening Plan: In-person classes five days a week with online live streaming of class option available
Start Date: Aug. 26
Annual Cost Per Child: Between $6,294 to $8,000 depending on grade level and Catholic registration status
Percentage of Students Receiving Financial Aid: 33%
Average Classroom Size: 12 to 15 students
Grade Levels: Infant (six weeks old) through eighth grade
Independent School of Winchester
Location: Winchester
Reopening Plan: In-person classes five days a week
Start Date: Aug. 31
Annual Cost Per Child: Between $9,000 to $10,000 depending on grade level
Percentage of Students Receiving Financial Aid: 0%
Average Classroom Size: 7 students
Grade Levels: Kindergarten through 12th grade
Powhatan School
Location: Boyce
Reopening Plan: In-person classes five days a week
Start Date: Aug. 26
Annual Cost Per Child: Between $9,900 to $18,150 depending on grade level
Percentage of Students Receiving Financial Aid: 18-21%
Average Classroom Size: 10 to 15 students
Grade Levels: Kindergarten through eighth grade
Mountain View Christian Academy
Location: Kernstown
Reopening Plan: In-person classes five days a week
Start Date: Aug. 19
Annual Cost Per Child: About $7,000
Percentage of Students Receiving Financial Aid: More than 25%
Average Classroom Size: 12 to 15 students
Grade Levels: Kindergarten through 12th grade
Eurakya Christian Academy
Location: Stephens City
Reopening Plan: In-person classes five days a week
Start Date: Aug. 24
Annual Cost Per Child: Between $6,600 to $7,200 depending on grade level
Percentage of Students Receiving Financial Aid: 0%
Average Classroom Size: 10 to 15 students
Grade Levels: Kindergarten through 12th grade
Lighthouse Baptist Academy
Enrollment closed for the 2020-21 school year
Winchester Montessori School
Location: Winchester
Reopening Plan: In-person classes five days a week
Start Date: Sept. 9
Annual Cost Per Child: $6,500 to $8,100 depending on grade level
Percentage of Students Receiving Financial Aid: 0%
Average Classroom Size: 10 to 20 students
Grade Levels: Toddler (16 months) to age 12
Legacy Christian Academy
Location: Stephens City
Reopening Plan: In-person classes five days a week
Start Date: Sept. 8
Annual Cost Per Child: Average $6,000
Percentage of Students Receiving Financial Aid: 25-30%
Average Classroom Size: 15 to 18 students
Grade Levels: Kindergarten through 12th grade
Keystone Christian Academy
Location: Berryville
Reopening Plan: In-person classes five days a week
Start Date: Aug. 26
Annual Cost Per Child: $4,400 on average
Percentage of Students Receiving Financial Aid: 40-50%
Average Classroom Size: 9 students
Grade Levels: Kindergarten through 12th grade
Homeschooling
The Winchester Area Homeschool Association is a local Facebook support group to help connect local families with resources and formal groups in the area. Parents looking to explore homeschooling as an option can check out group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/WAHA.WinchesterAreaHomeschoolAssociation for more information and help.
