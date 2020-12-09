WINCHESTER — Winchester Medical Center is currently treating more than twice as many COVID-19 patients than any other hospital in the region.
That’s according to data released this week by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which compiled statistics from the majority of public and private hospitals in the United States, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
From Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, the most recent period for which data is available, more than 10% of Winchester Medical Center‘s 622 beds were occupied by patients being treated for COVID-19.
That statistic becomes more alarming when compared to the number of WMC’s hospital beds that were occupied for any reason. On average, 290 of the 622 beds were occupied by patients on any given day during the seven-day reporting period, and 64 of those patients were being treated for COVID-19. That means nearly 19% of WMC’s patients from Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
While area officials have confirmed a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, the statistics from Health and Human Services do not indicate that Winchester has been impacted by the coronavirus more than other localities in the region. WMC’s high numbers are due in part to the hospital being more than twice as large as the second-biggest facility in the region, Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, which has a total of 262 beds.
From Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 in Harrisonburg, an average daily total of 155 hospital beds were occupied, with about 29 occcupied by COVID-19 patients. Percentage-wise, that means Sentara and WMC had about the same concentration of coronavirus patients.
The Winchester Star selected a dozen hospitals within about an hour’s driving distance of Winchester. Here’s the data reported by the Department of Health and Human Services for the period of Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, listed in order of hospital size:
Winchester Medical Center, Winchester — 622 total beds, 290 occupied beds, 64 COVID-19 patients.
Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg — 262 total beds, 155 occupied beds, 29 COVID-19 patients.
Novant Health UVA Prince William Medical Center, Manassas — 221 total beds, 73 occupied beds, 17 COVID-19 patients.
Inova Loudoun Hospital, Leesburg — 211 total beds, 153 occupied beds, 24 COVID-19 patients.
Berkeley Medical Center, Martinsburg, W.Va. — 195 total beds, 135 occupied beds, 29 COVID-19 patients.
Fauquier Hospital, Warrenton — 97 total beds, 49 occupied beds, 5 COVID-19 patients.
Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, Woodstock — 36 total beds, 22 occupied beds, 0 COVID-19 patients.
Page Memorial Hospital, Luray — 35 total beds, 16 occupied beds, 0 COVID-19 patients.
Warren Memorial Hospital, Front Royal — 35 total beds, 14 occupied beds, 0 COVID-19 patients.
War Memorial Hospital, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. — 34 total beds, 14 occupied beds, 0 COVID-19 patients.
Jefferson Medical Center, Ranson, W.Va. — 25 total beds, 18 occupied beds, 0 COVID-19 patients.
Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Romney, W.Va. — 20 total beds, 11 occupied beds, 0 COVID-19 patients.
Half of the hospitals listed above — Winchester Medical Center, Warren Memorial Hospital, Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, Page Memorial Hospital, War Memorial Hospital and Hampshire Memorial Hospital — are owned and operated by Valley Health System. Since Valley Health’s flagship hospital is WMC, the bulk of the region’s COVID-19 patients are sent there for treatment. That explains why WMC is the only Valley Health hospital with coronavirus patients.
Of the six area hospitals treating people with COVID-19, only three of them reported cases so severe that patients had to be admitted to intensive care units:
Winchester Medical Center — 48 total ICU beds, 41 occupied ICU beds, 33 COVID-19 patients in ICU.
Berkeley Medical Center — 20 total ICU beds, 18 occupied ICU beds, 12 COVID-19 patients in ICU.
Inova Loudoun Hospital, Leesburg — 22 total ICU beds, 14 occupied ICU beds, 7 COVID-19 patients in ICU.
Of the 12 hospitals included in this report, only one was treating COVID-19 patients below the age of 18. That was Prince William Medical Center, which reported four coronavirus cases in its pediatrics ward.
The COVID-19 hospital data compiled by the Department of Health and Human Services only includes facilities that had registered with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services by June 1. It does not include statistics from psychiatric, rehabilitation or select government hospitals, including the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Martinsburg, nor does it mention if any of the region’s COVID-19 patients died as a result of the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported that a total of 4,260 people in the commonwealth have died from COVID-19. The West Virginia Department of Health reported a total of 870 coronavirus-related deaths.
For the complete listing of COVID-19 hospital data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, visit healthdata.gov.
