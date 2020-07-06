WINCHESTER — With the entertainment sector in flux during COVID-19, Jason and Sofi Shaffer were unsure what their Worlds Away Escape Room would look like when it was able to reopen.
But then their first booking was made Thursday on their first day of being reopened , they said they felt fortunate to be able to continue providing a safe outlet for people looking for something fun to do.
“We’ve put so much work into all the rooms,” Sofi said. “We’re such a small team that when we first shut down, it made me so sad after all the work we’d put into it.”
The escape room parlor, located on the Loudoun Street Mall in The Bright Center at 9 N. Loudoun St., features three themed rooms.
To keep things safe during COVID-19, Worlds Away Escape Room is currently limited to private bookings, with at least three required guests.
The business has two lobbies and is staggering booking times so groups aren't in the lobbies at the same time. Customers are asked to wear masks when checking in, and hand sanitizer is made available.
Though sanitation of rooms was already a regular task for the Shaffers and their lone employee and niece Nylah Neese, they will ensure everything is thoroughly cleaned in between bookings.
Having been closed since March, the Shaffers said they’ve been working through the escape rooms to make sure everything goes off without a hitch as they reopen.
“What I’m looking forward to most is seeing if I can remember my whole spiel we have to get people in the beginning,” Sofi joked. “We had some practice runs.”
The business opened in August 2017 after Jason’s parents’ business, Worlds Away Events in Middletown, closed.
“It was so successful that when they decided to not have the business anymore, we decided to open an escape room in Winchester,” he said. “The downtown mall seemed like the best choice with all the foot traffic and events going on.”
An escape room is a game in which a team of players works together to discover clues and solve puzzles in order to "escape."
The Shaffers credited Bright Box owner Marilyn Finnemore for keeping them encouraged through the pandemic.
“I’m excited for people to start coming back and having fun,” Jason said.
Worlds Away Escape Room is booking online at worldsawayescape.com.
