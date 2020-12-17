WINCHESTER — If the Winchester School Board approves the calendar committee's recommendation for an Aug. 18 start date for the 2021-22 school year, students will have two months off this coming summer.
The last day of school in the 2020-21 calendar is June 18.
Calendar committee members included parents, students, teachers and school officials. The committee met three times before Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum shared the group's recommendation for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school calendars at Monday night's School Board meeting.
The board is expected to make a decision on the calendars in January.
A major factor in the committee's recommendation for a later start date for the 2021-22 school year is teacher burnout.
"There was significant concern around staff not having a lengthy summer to recover, quite frankly, from the experience of COVID-19," Van Heukelum said.
There's also a need to hold summer school, and that would take away additional time off for staff, he added.
There are currently three calendar options for the 2021-22 school year and two options for the 2022-23 school year.
The first option for the 2021-22 calendar starts the first day of school on Aug. 9 and ends classes on May 25, 2022. The second option starts school on Aug. 18 and ends classes on June 6, 2022. The third option would start school on Aug. 25 and end classes on June 13, 2022.
For the 2022-23 calendar, the first option starts school on Aug. 10, 2022, and ends it on May 26, 2023. The second option starts classes on Aug. 17, 2022, and ends them on June 6, 2023. The committee recommends the first option for the 2022-23 calendar.
School Board member Mike Birchenough, who is a member of the committee, said the Aug. 18 start date for the 2021-22 school year is a "bridge gapper" between giving teachers enough time to relax over the summer and catching up the division to starting and ending the school year like it used to.
"They need a break," Birchenough said about WPS teachers. "A five week summer after everything that they're doing this year doesn't make sense to me, and I don't think it made sense to them."
School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Holman added that the unknown widespread availability of the COVID-19 vaccine means the division might need to have some form of online learning available for the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
"I think we may have to be prepared to begin virtually if everyone can't get a vaccination, so we need to have some fluidity in that respect," she said.
Monday night’s meeting was held at John Kerr Elementary School with limited in-person capacity and a livestream on YouTube. Attending the meeting included WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairwoman Erica Truban, Vice Chairwoman Karen Holman and board members Mike Birchenough, Elyus Wallace, Marie Imoh and Bryan Pearce-Gonzales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.