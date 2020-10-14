WINCHESTER — Seven people, mostly parents, spoke at Monday night’s Winchester School Board meeting in support of expanding in-person learning for younger students from two days to four days per week.
Their comments were made before the board discussed expanding in-person learning for preschool, kindergarten and first-grade students to four days a week amid the coronavirus pandemic.
No action was taken by the board Monday night, but it is expected to vote on the option on Oct. 26.
The board may also consider increasing in-person learning for second through fourth grades, depending on data regarding students and available classroom space.
Students in Winchester Public Schools are enrolled in one of two instructional options amid the pandemic: They can either do their schoolwork 100% online or they can attend in-person classes two day a week and learn from home the other days, which is called the hybrid model.
Tara Bersnak, a single mom with two children at John Kerr Elementary School, said in a submitted online comment that the hybrid option isn’t doable for working parents nor does it meet the learning needs of elementary-aged children.
Bersnak works from home on the days her two daughters, who are in first and second grades, learn online. This has required her to hire in-house child care for her daughters while she works, because she said there are no openings for part-time child care in the area.
“This child care costs me more than my mortgage,” Bersnak said. “Due to this added expense I am working 17 hours of overtime per pay period to break even. And this financial burden isn’t even the most challenging aspect of this experience.”
Her children also have tantrums when they’re doing their online learning and protest assignments.
“Put an end to insanity and bring pre-readers back to the classroom,” Bersnak begged board members.
Emily Wheelock, who has two children at Frederick Douglass Elementary School, said in a submitted online comment that she does not want her children falling behind academically because they can only attend in-person classes twice a week.
“I strongly believe my students are not receiving the best education they could be at this time,” Wheelock said. “The teachers are doing their best to supplement different learning styles but there is no replacing a screen with an actual teacher.”
Winchester Education Association President Michael Siraguse asked that the board consider teachers when making a decision about expanding in-person learning.
While he agreed with parents’ concerns, he said the division’s teachers are “working as hard or harder than they ever have before.”
He added that teachers are most concerned about burnout and hopes the board will consider their perspectives heading into this decision.
Following the comments, WPS Director of Elementary Instruction Jake Boula shared data indicating that more K-2 students in the division are needing interventions in their reading skills right now.
He added that teachers have expressed concerns that the division’s youngest students are not progressing amid the pandemic learning situation, which could impact foundational reading and math skills.
Boula said more in-person learning would improve student learning and social-emotional well-being, but increasing the number of days students attend school would also make social distancing more difficult as class sizes grow.
Though he did not have estimates, Boula said expanded in-person learning would have a significant impact on the division’s personnel and furniture storage costs. Furniture needs to be stored to free up classroom space to allow for social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.
School Board Chairwoman Erica Truban asked Boula to provide cost estimates moving forward.
“Certainly safety has to be first and foremost, but my heart goes out to the parents of young kids, because it is exceptionally challenging, and we know the kids need more,” Truban said.
Attending Monday night’s meeting held in-person and streamed on YouTube from John Kerr Elementary School were Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairwoman Erica Truban, School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Holman and board members Mike Birchenough and Elyus Wallace. School Board members Bryan Pearce-Gonzales and Marie Imoh attended the meeting via telephone.
