WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board must make $1.8 million in cuts to its fiscal year 2021 budget and will vote on what items to eliminate at its June 22 meeting.
Some of the items that may be cut include a 2% pay increase for all school staff and an extra 1% pay increase for teachers. Other proposed cuts call for eliminating field trips and after-school programs for the entire 2020-21 school year.
In late March, the School Board unanimously approved a $93,130,436 budget for FY21— a $20,249,022 increase from the current budget. The budget was approved before it became clear what impact the coronavirus pandemic would have on local and state economies.
WPS will receive $824,045 less from the state than it anticipated for the FY21 budget and will receive $1,005,227 less from City Council.
During a work session on Monday night, the division’s finance director Rick Miller recommended cuts developed by a small task force of school officials.
The following $1,830,272 in cuts are proposed to balance the FY21 budget:
2% cost of living salary increase for all Winchester Public School employees — $894,003
1% cost-to-compete salary increase for teachers — $275,571
Conference travel and related travel for school staff — $192,102
Shihadeh Innovation Center’s utilities, custodial staff and maintenance staff — $106,824
After-school programs — $100,000
Northwestern Regional Educational Programs adjustment — $85,030
The expansion of one English to Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teaching position — $71,359
Field trips — $40,000
Expansion of one behavior tech — $35,383
Tuition reimbursement for teachers pursuing a master’s degree reduced by half — $30,000
Attending Monday night’s meeting held virtually from the Central Administrative Office at 12 N. Washington St. included Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairperson Allyson Pate, School Board Vice Chairperson Marie Imoh and board members Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Richard Bell, Karen Holman, Mike Birchenough and Elyus Wallace. Board member Erica Truban was present virtually. The meeting was publicly held through Zoom.
