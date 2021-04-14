WINCHESTER — Over the past year, Winchester Public Schools has received $13,722,889 in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The largest portion is $8,188,726 from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The division has until June 2024 to spend the money, and at least 20% must be appropriated to support learning loss caused by the pandemic.
Other federal requirements tied to the $8.2 million include using funds to open schools, buying personal protective equipment and cleaning enhancements, and improving air quality in schools through infrastructure projects.
WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said at Monday night’s School Board work session that one of the division’s goals in using these funds is to prioritize getting all students back at school. About 25% of WPS students are still learning 100% online.
Another guiding principle for WPS as it spends federal relief dollars is to build programs that meet the academic, social, emotional and behavioral needs of students, families and staff that last beyond the financial support, part of which will be built on the understanding that all students have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
“Every kid has experienced loss due to COVID-19,” Van Heukelum said. “In addition to academics, I think most if not all kids, have had some level of loss of social-emotional well-being. I don’t care how well-structured your family was.”
With that in mind, WPS wants to provide personalized support to students based on their needs. This will be done by implementing a new research-based intervention framework called Multi-Tiered Systems of Supports (MTSS).
MTSS will be a “heavy lift” to implement at first, Van Heukelum said, but it’s a “fantastic solution” to address the learning and social-emotional loss resulting from COVID-19.
The MTSS framework will align interventions and strategies for students across grade levels. There will be four elementary interventionists, one intermediate school interventionist, two secondary interventionists and two division-wide MTSS coaches who will oversee the process.
WPS also wants to implement the Dual Capacity Framework. This would require three new division-wide family liaisons to work with the current school-based family liaisons. Together, the liaisons would work closely with families to support students.
Overall, WPS is seeking to spend $1.4 million per year on 19 new positions from fiscal year 2022 through fiscal year 2024, for a total of $4.2 million.
School Board member Erica Truban was hesitant about spending that amount of money for a short period.
“The scale of these numbers makes me anxious for how many folks’ jobs could potentially be on the line in three years,” Truban said. “I like the thinking and the rationale. I’m very worried about the head count and the total cost.”
But School Board Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson Holman said that while she agrees with Truban, it’s clear that this funding is for three years, and that’s it.
“Hopefully we will have developed the capacity within this division to continue to do this with fidelity, so we don’t need the extra bodies,” she said. “It’ll be baked into our system and structure.”
WPS also plans to spend about $5 million in relief funds to improve air filtration in schools, $550,000 for five new school buses and $50,000 to upgrade cleaning processes throughout the division.
Attending Monday night’s Winchester School Board work session meeting held at the division’s Central Administration Office in-person with limited capacity included Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairwoman Marie Imoh, Vice Chairwoman Karen Anderson Holman and board members Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Erica Truban, Carmen Crawford, Mike Birchenough and Elyus Wallace. The meeting was also streamed live via YouTube.
