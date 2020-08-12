WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools remains on track to start the school year on Sept. 8 by offering in-person classes on a reduced basis or online learning to students who prefer that option amid the coronavirus pandemic.
At a School Board work session on Monday night, board members received a presentation on contact tracing policies in regard to the virus and what learning will look like for students, among other matters.
More than 1,000 of the school division’s approximately 4,300 students — over 25% — have opted for the online learning option. That means there will be about six to 10 students per classroom, with social distancing and face coverings required, Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said.
“I think we have a good plan,” Van Heukelum said, adding, “We’ll continue to monitor and make adjustments. We’ll shut schools down if we need to.”
For contact tracing, the process will begin if a student or staff member in a school building tests positive for COVID-19 or their doctor says they have coronavirus based their symptoms and exposure, said Judy McKiernan, the division’s director of student services.
Throughout the contact tracing process, the school division will work with the Lord Fairfax Health Department.
Those who are considered positive for the virus must isolate and may return to school 10 to 14 days later. They must go 24 hours without a fever or showing other symptoms in order to return to in-person classes, she said.
The school also must determine possible exposure in the building. Anyone who shares a classroom with the person found positive for coronavirus will be considered exposed and will have to isolate.
“There’s no assurance that within an 80-minute period, much less an entire day for a school day for a younger student where they’re not leaving that room a lot, that there has not been some movement within that room that could have led to an exposure,” McKiernan said.
Anyone on a school bus sitting within six feet of the person who tested positive also will be considered exposed, as will students who do sports conditioning with the person.
Another possibility for exposure that will be investigated during contact tracing is if a student or teacher was less than six feet from a person with coronavirus for more than 15 minutes. There’s also the possibility of living with a coronavirus-positive person.
All of these exposures will result in a required period of isolation for up to 14 days.
The school community will be notified when there is a positive coronavirus case, McKiernan said. No names will be shared.
