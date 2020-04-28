WINCHESTER — The Youth Development Center is closed, but it some ways, it has never been busier.
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the nonprofit to temporarily close its doors at 3 Battaile Drive last month, staff members ventured into cyberspace to continue offering programs and activities for area children and teens.
“If we say our mission is to engage, activate and motivate our youth, and then we sit idle because we’re shut down, we’re not fulfilling our mission,” Youth Development Center (YDC) Executive Director LaTasha Do’zia said Monday during a telephone interview.
The response to the online offerings has been phenomenal.
“We’ve been seeing children that we normally wouldn’t be able to see at the YDC because of transportation issues or programs being at a time they couldn’t attend because of other school activities,” Do’zia said. “We’ve had kids from New York, Maine, North Carolina and Tennessee participate in our programs.”
Some of those programs are held weekly, including acting and art classes, virtual basketball workouts and a Happy Toddler Hour with story time, music and activities.
Other programs are special events, including an April 18 online dance party for children with special needs that was DJ’ed by Blue Line Entertainment of Stephens City.
“Our next dance is going to be for our seniors in high school,” Do’zia said. “We’re going to do a virtual prom on May 16th.”
All of the activities are offered at no charge using the free Zoom videoconferencing service.
“We’re trying to lift some of the boredom and adjust to our new normal,” Do’zia said.
However, there are some children who cannot take advantage of the YDC’s online offerings because they don’t have a computer, tablet or smartphone. Do’zia said the center hopes to address that need with a special drive to collect used tablets and smartphones that can be used by kids in the center’s Baker’s Anchor Mentoring (BAM) program, which formerly operated as Big Brothers Big Sisters. Anyone who can donate a device is asked to erase all of its personal data and take the item to the YDC between noon and 5 p.m. Saturday.
“We will clean them and clear them [of personal data] if they haven’t already,” Do’zia said.
The center is also planning some grown-up fun in the form of an online Apple Blossom Paint and Sip event for adults, which will be hosted at 5 p.m. Friday by local artist Abi Gomez. Do’zia said it will raise money for the YDC while celebrating the spirit of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, which had been scheduled for this weekend but was canceled due to the pandemic.
The Paint and Sip activity required participants to purchase their own paints through the YDC.
“We’re sending them out this week to people at their homes,” Do’zia said. “Then they can enjoy a glass of wine or the beverage of their choice during the class.”
So far, the YDC has managed to keep its head above troubled financial waters stirred up by the pandemic thanks to grants and individual donations, Do’zia said. As the situation wears on, though, community support is becoming increasingly important. That’s why the center is participating in Giving Tuesday Now, a global day of giving on May 5.
Do’zia is known at the YDC for her sunny disposition, and the COVID-19 pandemic has done nothing to diminish that.
“There have been a lot of positive things that have come out of this,” she said. “Now that we have been forced to open our minds creatively and think out of the box, kids have another way to reach out and stay connected, even if they can’t physically be in the building.”
For that reason, Do’zia said, she intends to continue the YDC’s online programming long after social distancing has become a thing of the past.
For more information about the Youth Development Center, visit myydc.org.
