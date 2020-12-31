WINCHESTER — The last "normal" day of school for students in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County this year was a Friday, March 13.
That's the day Gov. Ralph Northam first ordered all K-12 schools in Virginia to close for at least two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But after more than nine months area schools have yet to return to 100% in-person learning for all students as the pandemic continues.
From March through June, students had to learn completely online from home. Divisions had to regularly give out meals to families who rely on free breakfasts and lunches from schools as well as provide more internet access to families. Schools gave out Internet hotspot devices, sent out buses with hotspots throughout Winchester and extended Wi-Fi services to school parking lots.
High school seniors missed out on special end-of year-traditions. But the schools did hold some form of modified in-person graduation ceremonies, including a drive-through graduation parade for all three high schools in Frederick County.
Over the summer, School Board members debated for hours as to how schools should reopen, considering whether schools should return with in-person instruction for all, if classes should continue to be 100% virtual or if there should be a mix of the two. Ultimately, each local School Board adopted some form of a hybrid model that allowed students to choose whether to attend school in-person part-time or complete all their school work online and at home.
The divisions pushed their start dates after Labor Day to give teachers time to prepare lessons and to learn new technology.
As the first day of school approached on Sept. 8, area teachers had mixed reactions about getting back into the classroom.
In one Winchester School Board meeting this summer, Winchester Education Association President Michael Siraguse said many teachers and staff were scared to return to work. Some were getting more life insurance.
Siraguse, a teacher at Handley High School, said he had received about 1,100 emails from division staff within two weeks. Most said they wanted schools to remain 100% online.
"They don't want to be on the front lines of this disease," Siraguse told board members.
Nonetheless, the first day of partial in-person began as scheduled for all three divisions. The local school superintendents said operations went fairly smoothly despite minor computer software glitches.
Each school division has also set up a COVID-19 dashboard to track all student and staff cases of coronavirus.
As of Dec. 23, Winchester Public Schools had five active COVID-19 cases among staff and 13 active COVID-19 cases among students. There are also 21 staff members and 102 students quarantining due to contact with a person who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Dec. 18, 88 Frederick County Public School employees and 155 students have tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Dec. 14, Clarke County Public Schools had three active COVID-19 cases among staff and nine active COVID-19 cases among students. There are also 19 staff members and 105 students quarantining due to contact with a person who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Some divisions have had to temporarily close school buildings and stop in-person learning for several weeks at a time due to COVID-19 precautions. Even so, Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene has previously told The Star that COVID-19 cases are not surging in schools.
"The school is almost like a fortress against COVID, but it's just being attacked from all sides. There's so much disease in the community, people keep getting exposed," Greene said.
The impact of COVID-19 and the associated learning loss will be felt for years to come, said WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum.
Students locally and nationwide were more likely to receive F's for the first grading period this year compared to normal years.
CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop also believes it will take a number of years to recover learning loss considering students lost nearly three months of the 2019-20 school year.
But FCPS Superintendent David Sovine doesn't think students will be significantly impacted in the long run.
"While student grades reflect a higher number of D's and F's at certain levels, overall achievement has not been impacted as much as expected," Sovine said. "We have confidence in our teachers, students and families that any deficits in learning will be effectively addressed and our students will not be impacted long-term."
