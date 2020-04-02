BERRYVILLE — Feeling blue from having to stay inside a lot because of the COVID-19 pandemic?
Six-year-old Anne Rodriguez wants to lift your spirits with a song. At your request, she will come “coronavirus caroling” outside your home.
“She’s quite a little performer,” said her mom, Kara.
Anne is a first-grader at Sacred Heart Academy in Winchester who loves to sing. She is a member of the school’s Joyful Performers Group, but the school is closed amid the pandemic. She misses singing there.
“She really has a sensational voice for a six-year-old,” Rodriguez said.
As a proud mother, Rodriguez admits she probably is a little biased. However, she said a music teacher at Sacred Heart told her that Anne “has an amazing voice for her age that comes from within,” especially considering that her daughter never has had any formal voice training.
“Nobody else in our family sings so well,” she continued. So don’t expect Rodriguez to do any duets with her daughter.
Rodriguez said Anne recently got the idea for caroling after she visited a neighbor’s therapy dog and sang to it through a window.
Since recently posting on Facebook about her daughter’s interest in singing for people, Rodriguez said they so far have received about 30 performance requests. A few have been from friends of the family, but most have been from people they don’t know, she said.
Rodriguez, who is on Berryville Town Council, said she will take Anne anywhere in Clarke County to entertain someone who is feeling lonely or stressed out and knows they are coming. They will stand at the property line, or some other appropriate distance, while Anne performs one or two of her favorite songs. Those being serenaded can watch from their windows or porches, for instance.
“I can’t promise she knows all the words (to the songs) but the heart and effort is there,” Rodriguez wrote on Facebook.
Anyone wanting Anne to perform for them can call or text Rodriguez at 703-999-1670 to schedule a visit.
They can visit one or two homes per day, as long as the weather is good.
“As long as she stays interested in this, we’ll keep on going,” Rodriguez said.
