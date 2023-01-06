An article in Friday's edition incorrectly stated that Winchester's Finance Committee recommended keeping the city's personal property tax rate for 2023 at $4.80 per each $100 of assessed value. It should have stated the committee approved a 50% personal property tax relief rate. The actual tax rate will be determined by City Council this spring.

