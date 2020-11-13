A Nov. 2 story on Page A6 about an effort to protect historic stone walls in Clarke County's Bear's Den Rural Historic District reported that one of the walls is on Scott and Lisa Seeberger's property along Blue Ridge Mountain Road. Records on file in the county Commissioner of the Revenue's Office, reviewed by the newspaper on Thursday, indicate the wall actually is on a neighboring property. In October, the Seebergers presented county supervisors a proposal for protecting the district's walls.
