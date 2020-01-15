An article on page A1 on Tuesday regarding a homicide suspect contained disputed information. The sister of suspect Lemuel Lee Roberts said her brother worked at the Maaco auto repair and paint shop in Hagerstown, Md. However, the co-owner said Roberts never worked there.
