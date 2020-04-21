A story in Tuesday's Daily News-Record ("Elkton Council Votes To Finance Jennings House Project," April 21) contained incorrect information. Councilwoman Margaretta Isom voted against the Jennings House project proposal, while Councilwoman Heidi Zander voted in favor. Street paving was delayed and will begin this week.
