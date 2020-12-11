BERRYVILLE — The town's Christmas gift to Berryville Main Street: A renewed lease with no increase in its monthly rent.
Tuesday night, Berryville Town Council renewed the organization's lease of the former municipal building at 23 E. Main St. until mid-February 2022.
Berryville Main Street — also known as Downtown Berryville Inc., its legal name — is a nonprofit entity promoting development of the central business district and organizing community events intended to entice people to visit businesses there.
The lease allowed for the current three-year term to be extended by a year if the building remained available and Berryville Main Street wanted to continue occupying it.
Town Manager Keith Dalton said the building hasn't been marketed, and only the organization has inquired about using it.
Currently, the organization pays $520.20 in rent monthly. The lease provides for annual increases of 2%. That would raise the rent to $530.60.
Nobody on the council supported raising it that much, though.
Mayor Jay Arnold, the council's liaison to the organization, proposed rounding it to $521. Nobody else supported that idea.
Councilwoman Diane Harrison said the rent should not increase. Organizations and businesses — like people — are struggling financially due to the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
"Every little bit helps," said Harrison.
Councilman Grant Mazzarino agreed. Office space is not in high demand, he said, as many people are working from home while the pandemic persists.
The town occupied 23 E. Main St. until 2008 when it moved into the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court, which also houses county offices.
At that time, Berryville Main Street moved into the former town offices. The organization renovated the building's first floor and operated a gallery in that space for many years, Dalton recalled.
Berryville Main Street now subleases the first floor for retail. The second floor is a small business incubator managed by the organization. Its office occupies one of two spaces upstairs; an accounting firm occupies the other.
The vote to renew the lease was unanimous following a motion by Councilwoman Donna Marie McDonald.
Dalton said the council eventually must consider what to do with the building, or how it should be used, in the long term.
