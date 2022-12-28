Countdown to meltdown

Dylan Smith, 3, of Frederick County, walks past Thinker Toys on the Loudoun Street Mall in downtown Winchester Tuesday, where a smiling snow family watches him pass from the store window. Snowmen and women have cause for concern, as daily high temperatures are expected to reach 50 degrees starting today after a cold spell where nightly lows fell to the single digits. Dylan was on the walking mall with his family, with lunch and shopping on the agenda.