BERRYVILLE — Research has revealed that the Confederate monument outside the Clarke County Courthouse is not owned by the county.
Neither is it on county property, although it appears to be.
The owner of the monument and its statue, which depicts a soldier and his rifle, is unknown. The owner must be determined before the monument’s fate can be decided, according to County Administrator Chris Boies.
Thirty-five years after the Civil War ended, the monument was erected in 1900 to honor the county’s Confederate veterans.
In June, Millwood District resident Ross Oldham asked the Clarke County Board of Supervisors to remove the monument from outside the courthouse grounds on North Church Street in Berryville and place it at “a more appropriate location of historical learning,” such as the Clarke County Historical Society or the Battle of Berryville grounds. He said the monument “represents a long-lasting sentiment of control and oppression over African Americans” because it “memorializes ... a battle for independence in an effort to maintain the institution of slavery.”
Gov. Ralph Northam in April signed into law a measure allowing local governments to decide the fate of Confederate monuments within their jurisdictions. Since then, various monuments statewide have come down as a result of negative public sentiment toward them.
Boies told the supervisors on Tuesday that county Architectural Historian Maral Kalbian and others recently have done “extensive research” into the history of the local monument.
The idea for the monument seemed to emerge in August 1884 when the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry formed a committee to determine if it was feasible to erect one.
In 1886, the General Assembly approved legislation to incorporate the association, allow it to hold real estate and be exempt from taxation. Lawmakers also authorized the Board of Supervisors at that time to sell and convey to the association part of Berryville’s public square — not to exceed 25 feet in diameter — for the purpose of erecting a memorial monument, research revealed.
Four years later, the supervisors deeded to the association a circular lot of that size. The monument was unveiled during a ceremony on July 21, 1900.
Boies said the recently-adopted legislation enables localities to remove monuments on property they own.
Because the Clarke statue is on property deeded to the association, “the county does not own the statue nor the property it sits on,” he told the current supervisors.
Neither does it own the monument, he told The Winchester Star on Wednesday. So, he could not predict whether the monument, or just the statue atop it, eventually will be removed.
The focus “now becomes identifying the status of the legal owner of the statue,” he said.
Kalbian, according to Boies, is examining various documents in hopes of determining whether the association ever gifted the property and monument to another organization.
”We have been unable to locate a deed transferring the property nor any documents concerning the dissolution of the Association of the Survivors of the Clarke Cavalry,” Boies said. “There are no definite answers at this point,” he said.
Kalbian plans to update the supervisors on her research during a future meeting, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.