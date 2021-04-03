The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from March 18-24:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Jennifer R. Larrick to Carlton O. Morrow Jr. and Dana L. Morrow, 705 Rainbow Falls Trail, Shawneeland, $245,000.
• Drew Knowles and Abigail Knowles to Ryan K. Anderson and Sheila M. Anderson, 147 Duwamish Trail, Shawneeland, $259,000.
• Esther Burch Brill to Gilbert Everhart, 104 Nutmeg Lane, Cross Creek Village, $320,000.
• Todd B. Whitacre and Jennifer L. Jordan to William Moran and Nicole Moran, 1851 Great Mountain Lane, Shawneeland, $446,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC to Adam T. Abderrazzaq and Sarah Elizabeth Abderrazzaq, 121 Nittany South Way, Stephens City, Apple Banks South, $574,550.
• Christine Diane Williams, Rickie Allen Williams and Carol Williams Ritenour to Christine Diane Williams, 260 Mount Williams Lane, 67.3 acres, $670,000.
Gainesboro District
• Kevin N. Thompson to Mitch Boyle and Tammy Kellogg, 238 Retreat Lane, Ritter Mountain, $230,000.
• Marie C. Wilkinson to Zakkary Thomas Raines and Dominique Ariael Paige, 137 Lake Holiday Road, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $233,050.
• Kevin M. Derricote and Tina M. Derricote to Tyler Corbin and Mandy Corbin, 237 Lakeview Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $240,000.
• Timothy L. Robinson and Mindy J. Robinson to Robert Lewandowski, 1596 Chestnut Grove Road, Three Creek Knolls, $399,900.
• Timothy A. Shirley and Robin A. Shirley to Joel Michael Workman and Donna Gail Workman, 136 Dragoon Court, Cross Junction, Summit Knolls, $499,900.
• Mary E. Christianson to Jaime A. Argueta Chicas and Santos Sonia Machado Argueta, 303 Harper Hollow Lane, 72.75 acres, $650,000.
Opequon District
• Navid H. Mahdavi and Jodi Cowley Mahdavi to Shaunna M. Lewis, 301 Sherando Circle, Stephens City, Village at Sherando, $210,000.
• Joseph E. Clevenger and Helen C. Clevenger to Edwin E. Guillen Garcia and Sofia C. Anaya Jiron, 218 Lynn Drive, Stephens City, Autumn Glen, $290,000.
• Brenda Jean Bull to Alice Hudson, 105 Osprey Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $396,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Stephen Francis Benn and Nancy Anne Benn, 111 Milkweed Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $453,173.
• Shea Homes LP to Barry D. Brady and Marie T. Brady, 106 Switchgrass Way, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $484,820.
• Michele Rene Smith to Todd E. McMichael and Josette R. McMichael, 113 Heron Court, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $700,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Michael Wattleworth and Maria Wattleworth, 113 Brant Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $716,924.
Red Bud District
• Equity Trust Co., custodian for Victoria S. Walker IRA, to Stephanie L. Borsos, 228 Stafford Drive, Frederick Heights, $290,000.
• Stacie L. Shahan to FourCorners II LLC, 410 Farmington Blvd., Lynnhaven, $345,000.
• Geneva L. Spencer to Jason Randall Crabtree and Carrie Ann Ross, 222 Farmington Blvd., Steeplechase, $372,200.
• Corey H. Perloff and Jessica L. Perloff to Jeffrey A. Boughton and Analina C. Boughton, 236 Rebecca Drive, Fieldstone, $490,000.
• Douglas D. Capellman and Karen A. Capellman to Samuel Arthur George and Alana Y. George, 111 Heath Court, Twin Lakes Overlook, $572,000.
• Jason McCann and Aarika J. Farris to Mark R. Hallissey and Kathlee M. Hallissey, 108 Heath Court, Twin Lakes Overlook, $577,500.
Shawnee District
• James Anthony Loy to Eric Connors and Hannah Connors, 204 Raven Road, Stephens City, Greenbriar Village, $225,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Amy Yeung and Joshua Mosby, 128 Metcalf Terrace, Freedom Manor, $244,827.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Narsimha Reddy Seri and Pavani Reddy Seri, 130 Metcalf Terrace, Freedom Manor, $270,298.
• Rhonda Taylor, trustee for Ethan Joseph Kuhn Trust, and others to Michael Jennings, 1218 Macedonia Church Road, Stephens City, Mosby Station II, $328,000.
• J. Douglas McCarthy and Daniel T. Costello, trustees of the Costello Trust, to Christina Marie Petty, 102 Brandylion Court, Stephens City, Wakeland Manor, $345,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Ashley Nicole Gray, 112 Alliance Court, Freedom Manor, $379,182.
• Donna J. Whitcomb to Cindy Granado Veizaga, Karina Granado and Edwin Gustavo Granado, 315 Armel Road, White Post, $385,000.
• Collin P. Wilson and Peggah S. Sadeghzadeh to Adityakumar Patel and Henny Patel, 127 Kinross Drive, RavenWing, $470,000.
Stonewall District
• Grace Valley Properties LLC to Rachel Burnett, 1480 Brucetown Road, Clear Brook, $205,000.
• Douglas R. Whitacre and Patricia J. Whitacre to T.S. Consolidated LLC, 2089 Martinsburg Pike, $240,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Brittany Lee-Brooke Snyder, 228 Crofton Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $250,970.
• Daynor James Owens Sr. to Heloisa Paula Amar, 264 Sage Circle, Regents Crest, $255,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Chiranjeevi Puttaswamy and Charithra Bettegowda, 232 Crofton Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $301,940.
• NVR Inc. to Ian A. Cadang Sr. and Angeline Cadang, 107 Interlace Way, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $432,295.
• NVR Inc. to John Isaac Leeth, 109 Jewel Box Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $436,510.
• NVR Inc. to Jeffrey Charles Tague and Susan Tague, 287 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $461,310.
The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from March 25-31:
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Jeanne C. Cosby to Rachel Bromley, 234 Graywolf Trail, Shawneeland, $220,600.
• Kelrock LLC to Jessica M. Peacoe, Back Mountain Road, 33.3 acres, $351,400.
• Peter T. Marino to Robert Hill and Diana Hill, 450 Fishel Road, Deer Ridge Estates, $439,900.
• Cornerstone of Virginia LLC to Christine Joanne Kornman, 130 Windrow Court, Flint Ridge, $545,000.
Gainesboro District
• Phyllis Jobe, Jody Stewart and Loretta Boyd to Jeffrey R. Wisecarver and Whitney Wisecarver, 4736 N. Frederick Pike, 11.8 acres, $216,500.
• Elizabeth F. Pitts and Gary Fletcher to Christine M. Bauserman, 419 Gainesboro Road, $300,000.
• Gladys Pearce McDonald to Clyde H. Cargill and Debra H. Cargill, 111 Colonial Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $300,000.
• Jonathan D. Oringdulph and Jennifer Oringdulph to Kristina R. Wallace, 134 Dogwood Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $335,000.
• Clifford B. Longfellow Jr. and Michele C. Longfellow to Joaquiri A. Zabala, 109 Homer Drive, Merriman's Chase, $373,000.
• Bryan C. Garrett and Jean M. Garrett to John H. Genthner and Marsha J. Genthner, 206 Country Club Drive, Cross Junction, Lake Holiday Estates, $389,900.
• Aaron T. May and Gina K. May to Jacob Tyler Woolsey and Dana Corinne Pool, 231 Marion Drive, Farms at Frog Hollow, $525,000.
Opequon District
• Marion Lee Barrow Jr. and Barbara J. Barrow to Lorenzo Guzman and Maria Magdalena Iraheta Rodas, 1223 Double Church Road, Stephens City, $304,900.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Tina L. Daniels, 101 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $374,687.
• Shea Homes LP to Andrew J. Pepin Jr. and Francine M. Pepin, 122 Foam Flower Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $409,990.
• Richmond American Homes of Virginia Inc. to Zeinab Bile, 109 Brandenbury Court, Stephens City, Southern Hills, $468,915.
• Duane Bieber and Angela Bieber to Donna R. Sifford and Hollee Maxwell Mills, 116 Ironweed Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $470,000.
• Cheryl L. Cadigan to Jack Russell and Susan L. Russell, 101 Grosbeak Court, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $485,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Herbert Sorkin and Gloria Sorkin, 114 Foam Flower Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $495,990.
• Eugene W. Canupp Jr. to Edwin P. Kelliher and Sheila J. Kelliher, 196 Springwood Lane, Stephens City, $505,000.
• Shea Homes LP to Bruce D. Koeppel and Carolyn Koeppel, 107 Milkweed Drive, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $623,490.
• Susan E. Page to William Fisher and Geraldine Fisher, 103 Towhee Drive, Lake Frederick, Shenandoah, $690,000.
Red Bud District
• Sara Delgado to Erik I. Cardenas, 130 Seabreeze Lane, Windstone, $227,500.
• Robert E. King to Pablo Ivan Murcia Gonzalez and Kelly Murcia Rivera, 100 Farmington Blvd., Briarwood Estates, $348,000.
• Walter E. Johnson and Kathleen G. Johnson to Russel E. Brundige and Sharon K. Brundige, 105 Harold Court, Abrams Pointe, $465,000.
Shawnee District
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Crisanto Carrillo Jr. and Fatima Ayala, 124 Metcalf Terrace, Freedom Manor, $241,555.
• Burlington LLC to Vina B. Patel, 102 Princeton Drive, College Park, $275,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Narasimharao V. Kota and Usharani Kota, 126 Metcalf Terrace, Freedom Manor, $277,837.
• Miles D. Pierce to Robert A. Freeland and Betty D. Freeland, 306 Bluebird Drive, Stephens City, Greenbriar Village, $295,000.
• Donald L. Perreault and Rosilda W. Perreault to Jose A. Perez, 207 Bentley Ave., Chapel Hill, $335,000.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC to Seth Kelsey Stump and Monica Noel Stump, 107 Equity Way, Freedom Manor, $376,460.
• Edwin P. Kelliher and Sheila J. Kelliher to Alexander Sturges and Owen Yancey, 129 Laredo Court, Stephens City, Canter Estates, $420,000.
• Judith Page Wolfrey to Jesse Andrew Fansler, 764 Armel Road, White Post, 15.4 acres, $510,000.
• H&H Builders Inc. to Dwayne E. Crosen and Sandra Crosen, 311 Covey Lane, Quail Hill, $574,989.
• Paladen Properties II LLC to Winchester Partners of Blair County LLC, 422 Front Royal Pike, 7.492 acres, $1,925,000.
Stonewall District
• Brookfield Stephenson Village to Scott Randall Carlson, 204 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $266,490.
• Abayomi Adeshina to James W. Thompson Jr., 205 Fiesta Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $283,000.
• Shelby Katherine Bowles to Moikisha Y. Witherspoon and Terry L. Witherspoon, 104 Rotunda Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $285,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Ramesh Kalluri, 226 Crofton Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $286,340.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Ashok Devatha and Vijaya Devatha, 202 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $297,090.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Sourabh Khosla and Yashika Khosla, 230 Crofton Court, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $303,230.
• Fairfax Hall Properties LLC to Laura D. Johnson, 121 Rugby Place, Canterbury Square, $329,900.
• James C. Smith and Rebekah J. Smith to Ryan W. Stryker and Brittney V. Stryker, 4865 Martinsburg Pike, $330,000.
• Richard Adjabeng Gyamfi and Mary Gyamfi to Juan P. Benavides Benitez and Maria E. Ramos, 216 Centennial Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $355,000.
• Fatih S. Altekin and Mutlu Altekin to Christopher Dodd, Brandee Dodd, Derek King and Hanna King, 227 Patriot St., Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $425,000.
• IHMW Snowden Bridge LLC to Ryan Mercado Quiambao and Leah Marie Catacutan Quiambao, 284 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $515,759.
• NVR Inc. to Cole Stephen Fazenbaker and Laura Fazenbaker, 285 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $536,440.
• NVR Inc. to Matthew Sebastian Ferguson and Melissa Ferguson, 291 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $568,430.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC to Viyat A. Patel, 200 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $300,040.
