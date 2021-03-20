The following information is from the Frederick County Circuit Court from March 11-17.
Real estate over $200,000
Back Creek District
• Brickstreet Properties LLC to William J. Gibson and Jamie M. Korth-Gibson, 137 Opequon Church Lane, $290,000.
• David L. Ernst Sr. and Katherine M. Ernst to Salem Mohamed Omeish, Samira Abdullah El-Yazgi and Esam Salem Omeish, Star Tannery Road, Star Tannery, 43.7 acres, The Ridge at Cedar Creek, $310,000.
Gainesboro District
• Buettner Family Living Partnership LP to Cozette Medeiros and Juan Aguirre, 949 Cedar Creek Grade, $474,400.
• John J. Bauserman and Christine M. Bauserman to Michael G. Deal Jr. and Susan Deal, 2660 Indian Hollow Road, 17 acres, $645,000.
Opequon District
• Shea Homes LP to Kristen L. Decker, 111 Brant Court, Lake Frederick, Lake Frederick, $715,987.
Red Bud District
• Jose Manuel Padilla Ayala to Samantha L. Pultz, 120 Huntcrest Circle, Heritage Hills, $225,000.
• Harvest Communities Inc. to Ashbrook Homes II LLC, Lots 2 and 8, Abrams Chase, $233,000.
• Leydy Yamileth Rivas Hernandez and Journey Steven Chamale Vielman to Kathryn Elizabeth Allsopp and David Waddington Mathis, 123 Teaberry Drive, Briarwood Estates, $395,800.
Shawnee District
• MRE Investments LLC to Woodhenge Real Estate 3 LLC, 108 Waterloo Court, $232,500.
• Ariosto Elgin Sorto to Christopher J. Zilleruelo, 153 Dairy Corner Place, Valley Mill Estates, $260,000.
Stonewall District
• NVR Inc. to Erik Joel Ruiz Molinari and Lorraine Joane Sierra Mercado, 283 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $488,875.
• NVR Inc. to Patricia Lynn Mears, 293 Norland Knoll Drive, Stephenson, Snowden Bridge, $508,045.
Building permits over $50,000
Back Creek District
• Adam Huddleston, Stonymeade, 170 Forest Valley Court, Kernstown, garage, $100,000.
• Leonard J. Stefkovic, 114 Rowe Lane, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $190,000.
• Kevin Lekas, 3233 Back Mountain Road, addition, $70,000.
• Mountain Vista LLC, Hites View, 185 Chanterelle Court, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $250,000.
• Christopher Taylor, The Bend at Cedar Creek, 365 Creekview Lane, Middletown, single-family dwelling, $475,000.
• Rowe Properties LLC, 340 Wardensville Grace, single-family dwelling, $130,000.
• Westview Custom Homes LLC, Shawneeland, two single-family dwellings, 145 Graywolf Trail, $99,600; 1128 Tomahawk Trail, $80,220.
• Jeremy Armstrong, Equestrian Estates, 227 Shields Drive, Kernstown, single-family dwelling, $85,000.
• James Ingle, Alexander Acres, Carters Lane, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $365,000.
• Charles Hyre, Roscommon, 270 LaCosta Court, Kernstown, swimming pool, $98,000.
• C.S. Jennings Construction Inc., Doonbeg, Kernstown, single-family dwelling, 138 Doonbeg Court, $200,000.
• SC Holdings I LLC, Stephens Landing, 209 Shoe Buckle Court, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, $200,000.
Gainesboro District
• Thomas Wisener, Hunting Ridge Estates, 1700 Hunting Ridge Road, garage, $60,390.
• Gary Kaiser, 328 Quiet Meadow Lane, modular house, $157,800.
• Steven Alexander, 5972 Northwestern Pike, Gore, garage, $70,000.
• Walmart Real Estate Business Trust, 501 Walmart Drive, remodeling, $100,000.
• Trevor Gloyd, 247 Pine Crest Lane, modular home, $190,000.
• Freddie Mason, 388 Old Bethel Church Road, mobile home, $86,000.
Opequon District
• MREC Shenandoah VA LLC, Shenandoah, two single-family dwellings, 130 Foam Flower Drive, $550,000; 125 Milkweed Drive, $610,000.
• Old Dominion Greens, Old Dominion Greens, Stephens City, two single-family dwellings, 209 Upperville Drive, $400,000; 220 Ladysmith Drive, $365,018.
• Dan Ryan Builders Mid-Atlantic LLC, Old Dominion Greens, Stephens City, single-family dwelling, 214 Ladysmith Drive, $426,965.
• Shenandoah Homeowners Association, 140 and 180 Bald Eagle Drive, Front Royal, roof replacement, $84,557.17 each.
• Shea Homes LP, Shenandoah, two single-family dwellings, 116 Milkweed Drive, $470,000; 122 Milkweed Drive, $450,000.
Shawnee District
• Jared T. Neal, 1296 Apple Pie Ridge Road, single-family dwelling, $240,000.
• Freedom Manor LLC, Freedom Manor, eight townhouses, 100 Metcalf Terrace, $293,323; 102 Metcalf Terrace, $273,605; 104 Metcalf Terrace, $272,511; 106 Metcalf Terrace, $272,246; 108 Metcalf Terrace, $278,931; 110 Metcalf Terrace, $276,116; 112 Metcalf Terrace, $270,840; 114 Metcalf Terrace, $270,176.
• Tri-State Nissan, 1230 Millwood Pike, remodeling, $100,000.
• Mark Skorich, Wakeland Manor, 111 Keverne Court, White Post, swimming pool, $60,000.
• Glaize Developments Inc., Raven Point, 213 Summerfield Drive, single-family dwelling, $325,000
Stonewall District
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, five single-family dwellings, 108 Crofton Court, $200,000; 227 Crofton Court, $129,000; 229 Crofton Court, $102,000; 231 Crofton Court, $123,000; 235 Crofton Court, $138,000.
• Brookfield Stephenson Village LLC, Snowden Bridge, Stephenson, four townhouses, 301 Starry Way Drive, $157,000; 303 Starry Way Drive, $145,000; 305 Starry Way Drive, $148,000; 307 Starry Way Drive, $154,000.
• Susan Cromer, Opequon Ridge, 266 Opequon Woods Circle, Stephenson, solar panels, $80,000.
• Green Bay Packaging Inc., 285 Park Center Drive, addition, $70,000.
• BPG Development Co. 341 Snowden Bridge Blvd., Stephenson, remodeling, $973,000.
