The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from March 25-31:
Real estate over $200,000
• James D. Stevens and Lynn R. Stevens to 420 West Cork LLC, 420 W. Cork St., $280,000.
• KEE Properties LLC to Soon S. Kim, Orchard Hill, 2177 Harvest Drive, $295,000.
• Colin G. Steele to James E. Maple, 408 S. Washington St., $412,000.
• Seldon Inc. to Jessica M. Johnson and Matthew D. Johnson, 204 Sheridan Ave., $350,000.
• Bernard B. Bailey and Elaine D. Bailey to Maziar Momeni and Collen Bauer, Stonecrest, 321 W. Cedarmeade Ave., $300,000.
• DDL & Shiner Investments LLC to Three-Five Apartments LLC, 35 and 37-39 W. Boscawen St., $520,000.
• Ishita Deb to Chad M. Lewis and Kelly L. Lewis, Orchard Hill, 1020 Orchard Hill Drive, $235,000.
• Joshua Seiler to Alex Austin and Erin Piasecki, 601 Bruce St., $280,000.
• Thomas D. Denney Jr. and Lavenda L. Denney to Mary Long Marshall, Willow Lawn Cottages at Meadow Branch, 1864 Rosser Lane, $289,000.
