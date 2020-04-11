The following information is from Winchester Circuit Court from March 18-25:
Marriage licenses
• Daniel Ernest Simms, 62, of Ashburn, and Stephanie Ann Simms, 51, of Ashburn.
Real estate over $200,000
• Matthew Arthur Zembas and Kelly Camille Kendall Zembas to James M. Basye and Kelly Ann Basye, Rolling Hills Estates, 2716 Cassidy Court, $450,000.
• Nikola Chorbadzhiyski to Stefan Videlov, 355 National Ave., $250,000.
• Keith E. Nielsen, Lessli G. Nielsen and Todd E. Nielsen, devisees of the estate of Janet R. Nielsen, to Daniel A. Bostick and Danielle R. Bostick, Meadow Branch South, 1893 Clayton Ridge Drive, $399,900.
