Riley Leopold of Sign Graphx in Manassas repositions himself on a ladder as he uses white vinyl to cover the Wells Fargo logo above the front door of its former branch at North Loudoun and West Piccadilly streets Thursday. A Feb. 4 letter to Winchester-area Wells Fargo customers announced the financial firm’s intent to close the Old Town branch permanently at noon on May 5. That branch is being consolidated with two other Wells Fargo operations, each of which is about two miles from the downtown location: the Winchester Gateway branch at 121 Gateway Drive and the Stonewall Plaza branch at 110 Rivendell Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.