BERRYVILLE — A state wildlife official wouldn’t recommend that Clarke County establish a bounty for coyotes to keep them from killing livestock.
“It doesn’t do any good. It’s just throwing money away,” Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources biologist Fred Frenzel said during a Clarke County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night.
About 20 years ago, state legislation allowing counties to set coyote bounties was adopted. Yet only 17 of Virginia’s 95 counties have since established bounties. Of those, only 10 counties fund the bounties themselves.
Warren County, which borders Clarke, established a bounty of $50 per coyote. During fiscal year 2020, the county paid out $2,650 in bounties for 53 coyotes killed, according to a report in the Northern Virginia Daily.
But the coyote population nationwide is larger than it’s ever been, despite bounties having been established in various places, said Frenzel.
“That, to me, proves it doesn’t work,” he said.
Not all coyotes feel a need to attack livestock, according to Frenzel.
If someone kills a coyote that’s not being nuisance to domesticated animals, it just leaves room for a predator coyote to come into an area, he said.
Coyotes “pretty much regulate themselves,” Frenzel continued, by establishing roaming territories they protect.
Because of how they breed, he said, “when you reduce their populations ... boom, they’re back in a year.”
Bounties usually result in less than 1% of coyotes in a given area being killed, Frenzel said. When less than 60% are killed, the population recovers annually, he said.
“There’s not a single documented case of bounties reducing coyote numbers for a significant time,” he said.
That shows “they’re here, and they’re not leaving,” he said.
Frenzel urged landowners having problems with coyotes to contact Chad Fox, a wildlife biologist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s office in Christiansburg, at 540-381-7387 for assistance.
Frenzel also presented the Board of Supervisors a report he prepared concerning how pollution is affecting fish in the Shenandoah River and its tributary, Opequon Creek. However, he didn’t publicly discuss the report due to time constraints.
Although fish health issues arise “from time to time,” he wrote, “fish population numbers in the Shenandoah River are stable.”
The river system is an excellent place to catch both smallmouth and largemouth bass as well as sunfish, channel catfish, musky and walleye, according to the report.
Non-point source pollution is the river’s biggest environmental threat, Frenzel wrote. For instance, sediment from stream bank erosion can suffocate fish eggs and aquatic insects.
Excessive amounts of fertilizer used on land also can be a problem because they cause algae blooms and problems with submerged aquatic vegetation, Frenzel wrote.
He mentioned reports of people and pets getting sick during the summer after coming into contact with algae along the river’s North Fork.
“Aquatic plants are always preferred over algae,” wrote Frenzel. “But too many can cause dissolved oxygen sags at night when the plants respire.”
In the process, chemicals that get into the river can wreak havoc on fish hormone levels, disrupting their endocrine systems and compromising their immune systems, he continued.
“It’s all very dire,” he wrote. “But there’s an easy solution (to the problems), and that is to restore our riparian buffer areas and carefully manage our activities on land.”
Opequon Creek is “not a sport fishery by any means, but (it’s) a diverse resource that warrants our protection,” Frenzel added.
Because it’s a warm-water stream, it hosts species of minnows, darter and sucker, as well as sunfish, bullhead catfish, American eels and a few bass, he mentioned.
He has memories of catching fish from a creek much like Opequon while growing up.
Based on his experiences, “a small worm or bread ball on a hook in Opequon Creek wouldn’t stand a chance,” he wrote.
