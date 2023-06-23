William “Bill” Jenkins, a former mechanic at the printing press in Strasburg, said he got involved with carving about 15 years ago when he wanted to add two bears to the end of a bench. Always interested in art, Jenkins said the only art classes he has ever taken were when he was a teenager at Strasburg High School.
“I’ve always been a woodworker," he said. "But it was part time, like a hobby."
Using hand tools, that first project took days to complete because he was not using a chainsaw, something he really had not thought about doing.
It was later the same year when on vacation, Jenkins watched a chainsaw artist at work and became hooked.
“What used to take me days, I could do in hours,” he said. These are not rough cut designs — Jenkins’ finished masterpieces are so lifelike that most require a second glance to confirm the wooden status.
For this reason, Bill’s Custom Wood Creations are sold around the United States.
“It’s all word of mouth,” he said. Jenkins does not like to be in the limelight but did demonstrate his talents at the Shenandoah County Fair. After that, and posts on social media, he has more work than he has time.
It started with a pumpkin, still Jenkins’ most popular item. The pumpkin, tinted and shaded, looks so real, a person might try to cut into the exterior.
Carving and cutting in a workspace behind his Toms Brook home — a space that was originally built as a work area but is now commandeered by a few goats, a chicken or two, and a couple of ducks — Jenkins works under a tree, a large stump serving as the workbench.
Extra trunks of wood — some donated, some provided for specific projects — form a wooden barrier around the back of his property. Ancient pines and rough cedars stand like sentinels around his workspace. Jenkins said pine remains the softest to carve, but he enjoys the other woods like oak or cedar.
Beginning with a chosen stump, Jenkins first removes the bark, slowly forming the requested item. He said sometimes — like the time a bear turned into a wolf, “and a really good wolf at that” — the piece transforms itself from the intended outcome, each stroke creating a more defined image.
Sometimes, he said, the piece ends up in the woodstove.
Even though he has completed countless pieces — from flip flops to cowboy boots to cartoon characters to woodland flora or fowl — his pumpkin remains the most popular. “People just can’t get enough of those,” he said.
