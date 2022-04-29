WINCHESTER — It’s hard to find a live big band performance anymore.
Once the predominant form of pop music, big band’s popularity waned in the second half of the 20th century as genres such as rock ‘n’ roll and country-and-western emerged. Yet many people still enjoy listening to swing-style band music, as well as dancing along to it.
That includes Libby and Keith Rocco, who took a drive up Interstate 81 from Edinburg to attend the Young and Heart Dance and Luncheon. The event, held Thursday at the Millwood Station Events Center off Costello Drive, was part of the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. The featured attraction was a performance by The Nighthawks, a regional swing group from Haymarket.
“It’s some of the best music written (and performed) in America,” Libby Rocco said of big band.
“We grew up with this music,” recalled Keith Rocco, noting that both he and his wife had musicians in their families. “It has wonderful melodies and good lyrics.”
They commented shortly after returning to their seats from dancing.
Like for many people, the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed their social activities.
“We hadn’t danced in probably two years,” Keith Rocco said. “It was good to get up on the dance floor.”
Young at Heart usually is part of Apple Blossom. However, it hadn’t been held during the past two years because of the pandemic.
Whenever it’s held, though, “the dance floor stays busy pretty much the whole time,” said B.J. Dove, one of its coordinators.
Many of this year’s roughly 150 attendees wore outfits of vibrant spring colors such as pink, green and purple. Some, like the Roccos, wore dresses and suits.
“Apple Blossom time means it’s spring,” said Cindy Stolte of Mechanicsville.
A good time apparently was being had by all, Dove said.
Some chose not to venture onto the floor, but rather enjoy the music from their luncheon tables while talking with other attendees.
Stolte and her mother, Roxie Willis of Rectortown, were among them.
“It’s nice to be serenaded while you’re eating,” Stolte said.
The pair were among a group from Marshall United Methodist Church in Fauquier County. Willis said it was nice, as the pandemic has lessened, to enjoy group activities again.
Young at Heart is open to anyone who wants to buy a ticket, Dove said. Still, the audience typically is comprised mostly of older people who remember big band music during its heyday.
Stolte, Willis and the Roccos have attended Apple Blossom events in the past.
But it was the first time for Savannah Marcum of Louisa. The 20-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University student was named Miss Apple Blossom Festival 2022.
She was one of the youngest people in the ballroom, along with a couple of food service workers.
Young at Heart has been “one of my favorite” events so far during the festival, Marcum said. She has enjoyed talking with attendees who’ve related to her stories about their pasts, she mentioned.
“They really enjoy this” type of activity,” she said. “To help them be able to enjoy it means a lot to me. They’ve welcomed me with open arms.”
Having an event such as Apple Blossom to bring the community together is amazing, Marcum continued.
“It’s something special that welcomes people of all ages,” she said.
The Willows at Meadow Branch and Virginia National Bank were sponsors of Young at Heart.
