Cupid at work

Sponseller’s Flower Shop Inc. floral designer Jessica Carter begins to build her Valentine’s Day display in the front window of the store on Main Street in Berryville Wednesday. Carter has worked at the shop for 11 years.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

