Daffodils by the dozen

Preservation of Historic Winchester Executive Director Sandra Bosley is shown Friday among the hundreds of daffodils that have been blooming at their office in Winchester’s Hexagon House on Amherst street for many years.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.