Fien Garnes has been growing dahlias since the 1960s after watching her mother grow them in her native Indonesia. Each fall she and her husband dig up the more than 300 bulbs that have sprouted flowers in their Meadow Branch neighborhood yard and store them in their garage for the winter, then they replant them in the spring. The flowers bloom all summer long. Monday found Garner exploring her garden looking for flowers to trim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.