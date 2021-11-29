Days of Decorating

Every year, for the past 27 years, and just after Halloween, Dixie Coates starts decorating the outside of her Stephens City home on White Oak Road, near the new Robert E. Aylor Middle School, for Christmas. She estimates she puts up 2,000-3,000 lights a day for 15 days while creating the display. Coates will illuminate her display starting Dec. 1 and said she enjoys watching cars slow to look at her display and especially enjoys a warm evening when she can hear children talk and shout as they pass by her home.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.