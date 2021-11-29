Days of Decorating

Every year, for the past 27 years, and just after Halloween, Dixie Coates starts decorating the outside of her Stephens City home on White Oak Road, near the new Robert E. Aylor Middle School, for Christmas. She estimates she puts up 2,000-3,000 lights a day for 15 days while creating the display. Coates will illuminate her display starting Dec. 1 and said she enjoys watching cars slow to look at her display and especially enjoys a warm evening when she can hear children talk and shout as they pass by her home.