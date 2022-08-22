Letters and Open Forums about the Nov. 8 election/candidates will be accepted until 5 p.m. Oct. 21. Either submit them via our website, winchesterstar.com, or email them to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
Local News
Monday, August 22, 2022
- Star staff report
- Updated
- 0
WINCHESTER — A 30-year-old Frederick County man has been arrested and charged with Thursday's armed robbery of the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mill Drive.
- By JOSETTE KEELOR The Winchester Star
-
- 0
As COVID-19 cases keep rising and regional transmission rates remain high, Shenandoah National Park has reinstituted a mandatory mask policy at all of its buildings.
- By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star
-
- 0
WINCHESTER — The Winchester Regional Airport has received a $4.1 million grant offer from the Virginia Department of Aviation to help construct its new terminal building at 491 Airport Road.
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Saturday, August 20, 2022
- By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star
-
- 2
WINCHESTER — The Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board learned on Thursday that its spring promotional campaign achieved its desired goal of bringing more visitors to the region.
- By MICKEY POWELL The Winchester Star
- Updated
- 0
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County is revamping how its fire and emergency medical response system is overseen in hopes of improving relations between personnel and local officials.
Friday, August 19, 2022
