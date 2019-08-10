Edward McGee Rider, 96, of Winchester, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Westminster-Canterbury Health Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Armstrong Rider.
Donald O. “Sug” Sowers, 93, of Winchester, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Westminister-Canterbury.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Sowers.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Ashley L. Bean, 91, of Augusta, W.Va., died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Robert M. “Bob” Henry, 84, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Arrangements are by by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
William Eugene Larrick “Gene”, 91, of Winchester, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve Baker Larrick.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
