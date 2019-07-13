Cierra Ann Hammons, 29, of Inwood, W.Va., died Monday, July 8, 2019, in Berkeley County, W.Va.
She is survived by her fiancé, Nickolas Moneypenny.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
James G. Burkholder, 73, of Lost City, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
Nancy Spitler Kerns, 71, of Gore, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her husband, Albert L. “Pete” Kerns.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home.
Shirley Rainsberger Boggs, 83, of Winchester, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Green Valley Commons Assisted Living Facility.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Joseph Boggs.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Barbara Lee Midkiff, 82, of Frederick County, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Blue Ridge In-Patient Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Midkiff Jr.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
Ret. Smsgt. Linden E. Heavner, 81, of Winchester, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth E. Heavner.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Alfred Paul Hovatter, 92, of Winchester, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Spriing Arbor of Winchester.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Hovatter.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Homes, Inwood, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.