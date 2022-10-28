Decision 2022

Most Popular
- Letter to the editor: U.S. is in trouble, vote to save it (21)
- Open Forum: Responding to Open Forum that left me 'gobsmacked' (18)
- Open Forum: Opposed to the expansion of extractive mining (9)
- Cline speaks against student loan forgiveness (8)
- Letter to the editor: County should cut seniors a financial break (7)
- Letter to the editor: Answering Cissel’s attack (6)
- Letter to the editor: Frederick County Supervisors should deny kennel permit (5)
- Report reveals challenges facing city school system (4)
- Cartoon (4)
- Open Forum: Councilman will strive for quality education for all (3)
- Runaway pumpkin (2)
- '100 years in the making': Committee planning Handley High School's centennial celebration (1)
- Here's what you need to know about trick-or-treating times, plus other Halloween happenings (1)
- Proposed changes to city's gun ban presented to council (1)
- Open Forum: An energetic, accomplished voice needed on City Council (1)
- Winchester-Frederick County MPO wants feedback on long-term transportation plan (1)
