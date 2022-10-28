Decision 2022

Campaign signs appear along North East Lane near the City of Winchester Office of Elections and Voter Registration. Information on candidates in the Nov. 8 election is on Pages A8, A9, A10 and A11, as well as other information for voters. Election Day is Nov. 8. In-person early voting in Virginia ends at 5 p.m. Nov. 5. It is offered weekdays at voter registration offices as well as the two Saturdays prior to Election Day.