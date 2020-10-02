Fall decorations

Joan Kline of Frederick County has been decorating the front porch of her Welltown Road home for the fall season (including Halloween) for more than 25 years. She said it takes her two days to decorate, and she adds new items each year.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.