Decorations that really decked the halls

Holiday decor made of natural materials surrounds the entrance of Buttonwwod Wealth on West Boscawen Street in Winchester on Monday, where Jordan Braithwaite is operations manager. The outdoor exhibit took first place in the Most Traditional category in the Shenandoah Arts Council's Deck The Town holiday decorating contest for downtown businesses. Other first-place winners include Stevens Retirement Solutions LLC, on North Braddock Street in the Most Creative category and Kimberly's on North Braddock Street in the Most Festive category.
