Local News
Friday, August 19, 2022
By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star

- 0
WINCHESTER — Two men police have tied to a vicious beating that left the victim with brain injuries appeared in Frederick County Circuit Court Thursday — one to enter a plea, the other for a hearing.
Thursday, August 18, 2022
By JOSH JANNEY The Winchester Star

- 0
WINCHESTER — During Tuesday night’s Frederick County School Board meeting, a few parents and board members discussed revising the school division’s dress code to be less restrictive.
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
WINCHESTER — The Winchester Planning Commission has endorsed a subdivision plan that would bring 34 three-bedroom townhouses to the former site of WINC Radio at 520 N. Pleasant Valley Road.
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
By Alex Bridges For The Winchester Star

- 4
The state medical examiner has ruled that Ralph Ennis died of natural causes in April — 13 days after Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies tackled him during a traffic stop.
By BRIAN BREHM The Winchester Star

- 0
WINCHESTER — The Top of Virginia Building Association (TVBA) is hosting an event this weekend to help fund a new exhibit at the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum while showing young people some potential career opportunities that await them once they’ve finished school.
