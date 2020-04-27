Editor's note: This story originally appeared in The Winchester Star, a sister paper of the Daily News-Record.
Maddie Green is the first to admit her sophomore basketball season at James Madison University was a bit of a roller-coaster ride.
She started the season at the top of the hill, had some low points, but was rising again.
Unfortunately, she and her teammates finished on the lowest of lows by failing to end a three-season drought of not making the NCAA Tournament thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dukes (25-4 overall, 16-2 in the Colonial Athletic Association) were being projected to make “The Big Dance” for the first time since 2016. Many bracket experts had JMU projected as high as a No. 11 seed.
“We were only going up,” Green said in a recent telephone interview. “We improved a lot. People were playing well and stepping up. It’s a shame our season got cut short because we were really hoping to win it all.”
But Green, a 5-foot-6 guard who helped Millbrook High School go unbeaten and win a Class 4 state title as a senior, dealt with adversity and success over the course of her second season with the Dukes.
Green began the season as a starter but suffered a concussion early. She missed two games and eventually lost her starting spot, though she continued to play major minutes off the bench for Coach Sean O’Regan.
She’d finish the season averaging 4.9 points and 2.1 assists while playing 21.4 minutes per game.
“Personally, I would say it was up and down,” Green said of her sophomore year. “I had a few good games and some bad ones. I could have played better in a lot of them. It’s all a learning experience and hopefully I can take that and step up for next year.”
Green started the first three games but missed the next two after suffering a concussion. She’d start twice after returning, but moved to the bench for the rest of the season.
Green admits it was tough making the transition back to being a reserve and defining her role.
“I was starting at the beginning of the season and what I didn’t figure out at first was that I’m not coming off the bench to keep the game at the same level,” she said. “I don’t come in just to give Kamiah [Smalls] a breather. My job is to make the team better when I come in. I don’t think I figured that out [initially]. I was trying not to mess up or make the game worse. I definitely figured out I had to come in and impact the game immediately.”
Green certainly made an impact later in the season in a game against the College of Charleston. She nailed 6 of 7 three-point attempts on the way to a career-high 20 points in an 81-50 romp on Feb. 14 at the Convocation Center in Harrisonburg.
“It was an early game. I think that was at like 12 (noon), so nobody was used to playing that early,” Green recalled. “I was kind of nervous about that. We were like, ‘Ooh, what do we expect?’
“When I got out there, I shot the ball really well. My teammates, they were giving me the ball and I was feeling it. All credit to them, they knew I was hot.”
Green certainly was on fire from 3-point range this season. She sank a team-leading 40.9 percent (27 of 66) of her attempts from beyond the arc. That was a huge improvement from 26.8 percent as a freshman.
“Last year, I rushed my shot a lot,” Green said. “The game is quicker, but I thought I had less time to shoot. This year in the offseason and during the season, we worked on having my feet set, being ready to shoot at all times and slowing myself down. All season, and even during the season, we would just shoot before and after practice.”
And adjusting to the speed of the game is an eye-opener at the college level, even for a player who faced some of the toughest competition in the state while at Millbrook.
“Yes, it’s faster, but it’s not as fast as you think,” Green said. “Really getting that median of how fast it really is going, and you have nerves which plays into it, too, it’s difficult to find. A lot of freshmen don’t figure that out at first and I think I didn’t have that figured out. This year I definitely did a lot better with it.”
Prior to Green getting hurt, JMU nearly pulled off a huge upset against then No. 8 Maryland in the third game of the season for both teams. The Dukes led by 16 points entering the fourth quarter and were up by 19 points just seconds into the final period only to have the Terps storm back and win 70-68 on a basket with three seconds remaining.
Maryland (28-4) would go on to win the Big Ten title and was among the nation’s hottest teams down the stretch, winning 17 consecutive games to end the season No. 4 in the Associated Press rankings.
While devastating, the loss to Maryland provided some encouragement for the Dukes.
“We were all heartbroken after that game, but whenever we were up (19) we knew how good we were,” said Green, who had seven points and four assists against the Terps. “I think we finally realized that. We always had people tell us how good we were, but I think we all kind of questioned it because we rarely have ever played to our best. I think that game allowed us to see how good we were.”
They’d certainly prove that. The Dukes would tie with Drexel for the CAA regular-season title. The Dragons won the first matchup handily 70-48 in Philadelphia, but the Dukes returned the favor on Feb. 28, rolling to a 69-39 romp at home.
“Hat’s off to them. They definitely woke us up and we needed that,” Green said of the loss to Drexel. “It was like, ‘We can be beaten now.’ … It was really important to come back and show that they weren’t better than us and that we had an off game. I think we did that when we played them the second time.”
The loss to Drexel was JMU’s last of the season. The Dukes entered the CAA tournament riding a nine-game winning streak and were on a mission.
The previous season, JMU ripped through the CAA and was the top seed in the conference tournament only to be upset in the quarterfinals. The loss cost the Dukes an NCAA spot and relegated them to playing in the WNIT (where they advanced to the semifinals).
The Dukes never got the chance to play in the postseason this March as their season ended in a hotel in Elon, N.C.
After having a meal prior to a scheduled quarterfinal clash against Elon on March 13, Green said she and her teammates headed back to their rooms to rest for about an hour. It wasn’t long before they were being summoned to a conference room.
Green said the players had a pretty good idea of what was coming.
“When we were walking down to get to the conference room there was a TV and the TV said all ACC and SEC Tournaments were canceled,” she said. “We kind of knew at that point because we were watching it on the TV. So, we walk into the room and Coach O’s head was down and you can tell he was really upset. We already knew. After he said the words, it was kind of surreal that we won’t be able to do this. I think it was just so heartbreaking for the seniors because it was their last chance and we knew we could do it.”
Green lost out on a chance to join sister Courtni, who played in the 2013 NCAA Tournament. Courtni advanced to the Sweet 16 that season at Delaware, which was led by current WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics.
“It’s always been my dream,” Maddie said of making the NCAA’s. “I want to do everything in my power, especially my last two years to get there … And even for the seniors that didn’t get the chance to go, I definitely want to do it for them.”
JMU loses six seniors, including leading scorer Smalls, who was selected in the third round of the WNBA Draft. Green is the Dukes’ No. 2 returning scorer.
Despite all of those losses, Green believes the future is still bright. “I think a lot of people are questioning what we are going to look like,” Green said. “Coach O always has something up his sleeve. ... The people he has brought in, the freshmen and the transfers, we are looking strong. We may not be as strong and as experienced in the previous years, but we’re not the bottom of the CAA.”
Green says she’s maturing as a player and has taken some basketball advice from Courtni and brother Erick, a former Millbrook and Virginia Tech star who is currently playing professionally in Spain.
“Basketball means the world to me,” she said. “It’s given me a purpose. My brother and sister have two different outlooks on the game. My sister is more, ‘Yeah, but don’t let it define you. You’re good at it, but there’s more to life. There’s love and this and that.’ My brother is more like, ‘No, this is your purpose. This is what you do. This is what you’re good at.’
“Taking both of those, I would say [basketball] has defined me, but it has also let me grow up and mature. It’s definitely gave me life lessons that I never will forget. It’s made me who I am today.”
And this season certainly has taught the criminal justice major a valuable lesson and to appreciate her time on the court.
“Who would have thought a virus would have ended our season abrupt like that?,” she said. “It just reminds me anything could happen. It could be taken away any moment.”
