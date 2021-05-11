PENN LAIRD — Trailing by three runs and with the home crowd in Penn Laird growing louder with each passing inning, Clint Curry could've used a veteran.
Except, the thing with this year's unique edition of the Turner Ashby softball team is — well, there just really aren't that many veteran players in the lineup.
It turns out, though, that's just fine as freshmen Kendall Simmers and Lily Moyers both put up key performances as the Knights scored four runs in the fifth and added three in the final frame of an 8-4 win over Spotswood on Tuesday.
“I knew from the beginning of the season that I was going to have to step up as a freshman and fill a big role as a pitcher," said Moyers, who pitched a complete game and gave up four runs on eight hits. "I think I’ve just had the confidence, went out there knowing that I can beat these girls. That’s been a big part of it.”
Coincidentally, it's Moyers' older sister, Gracie, that is the lone senior for Turner Ashby this year and served as the team's nifty shortstop two seasons ago during the team's run to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state championship.
Now, the younger Moyers is proving her worth in the circle and at the plate as she went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored, too, on Tuesday.
“We knew coming into this game that this was going to be a huge game for us to prove our spot in the district," Lily Moyers said of the victory over Spotswood.
After the Trailblazers took a 4-1 lead on RBI hits from Brooke Morris and Emerson Adkins, pitcher Kaitlyn Fletcher settled down in the circle and Spotswood cruised through four innings, looking in complete control.
Then, in the fifth, the bats awoke for the Knights as Gracie Moyers and Sydney Lyons both connected on RBI knocks to cut the deficit to one before Simmers crushed a two-run double to center to give Turner Ashby its first lead at 5-4.
“It was a huge win tonight because it really showed this is our district," Simmers said of the victory. "That’s Turner Ashby softball. It’s what we do.”
From there, the bats sizzled for the Trailblazers as they failed to make any type of threat and, in the final inning, Simmers added a three-run homer for good measure. The freshman finished 3-for-4 with a double, a homer and four RBIs.
“It’s exciting," Simmers said. "It’s been a little nerve-racking, obviously, but it’s been really cool to step up and take on a role that mostly older players have to do. We don’t have that maturity, so we have to all step up and do our part.”
Lyons finished with a pair of doubles and an RBI for the Knights (4-1) while Gracie Moyers had a hit and an RBI and Makenzie Cyzick, Taylor Adams, Kelsey Knight and Eva Ochoa finished with one hit apiece. TA had 12 hits as a team.
For the Trailblazers (3-2), Adkins was 3-for-4 with an RBI while Morris was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI of her own. Fletcher also had an RBI single.
“That was a big win, a huge win for us," TA coach Clint Curry said. "We got off to a slow start. Our defense wasn’t where it needed to be. We’re too good of a defensive team to be giving up as many runs as we did, but we pulled together and played together as a team. We just put it together and took care of business.”
With the victory, the Knights are now the lone team in the Valley District without a league loss. Turner Ashby's only loss this year is to non-district foe Fort Defiance.
Despite not having experience entrenched in its roster this season, a come-from-behind victory on Tuesday proved the Knights' expectations remain the same.
“They’re very special — both of them," Curry said. "I can’t say enough about Kendall or Lily. They’ve stepped up. We only have one senior, so everyone we have is young. I’m proud of them. When they decide they want to play ball, they can get her done.”
