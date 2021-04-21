TODAY

BASEBALL

College

Eastern Mennonite at Washington and Lee, 6 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High School

VHSL Class 3 Championships at Green Hill Park in Salem, 1 p.m.

LACROSSE

College Men

Virginia Wesleyan at Bridgewater, 5 p.m.

College Women

Bridgewater at Washington and Lee, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College

James Madison at Longwood (DH), 3 p.m.

TENNIS

College Women

Washington and Lee at Bridgewater, 3 p.m.

High School Boys

Waynesboro at Broadway, 4:30 p.m.

Harrisonburg at Rockbridge County, 4:30 p.m.

Turner Ashby at Spotswood, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Defiance at Staunton, 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls

Broadway at Waynesboro, 4:30 p.m.

Rockbridge County at Harrisonburg, 4:30 p.m.

Spotswood at Turner Ashby, 4:30 p.m.

Page County at East Rockingham, 4:30 p.m.

Staunton at Fort Defiance, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Emory & Henry at Bridgewater, 6 p.m.

