Doing it the old-fashioned way

- School policies, Trump influenced local gubernatorial voters (30)
- Letter to the editor: Stay focused and take our country back (19)
- Winners in Frederick County supervisors, school board races (11)
- Open Forum: Confederate statue can provoke discussion about history (9)
- Letter to the editor: Let's bid adieu to front license plates (9)
- Republicans win Frederick supervisor races (4)
- Youngkin wins Virginia governor's race, jolting Democrats (2)
- Biden says Virginia race wasn't blowback against him (2)
- Divided Democrats call for new strategy after disaster in VA (2)
- Incumbents win local House of Delegates races (2)
- Woman charged with reckless handing of firearm (1)
- VDOT official: It would be hard to reduce truck traffic in Berryville (1)
- Diane Dimond: Let's think about a different kind of prison system (1)
- Winchester committee proposes twice-yearly breaks for council (1)
- WINC-AM tower dismantled amid station's move (1)
- City refining first-ever rules for homeless shelters (1)
- Virginia GOP hoping to ride coattails in down-ballot races (1)
- Four-legged Election Day friend (1)
- Cal Thomas: Trick spending bills are voodoo economics II (1)
- Incumbents win local House of Delegates races
- Boyce elects mayor, recorder
- Democrat Bell defies red wave to win council election
- City refining first-ever rules for homeless shelters
- Health district talking with schools as child vaccines approved
- Republicans win Frederick supervisor races
- Two charged in police pursuit
- County man facing long sentence in child porn case
- Woman charged with reckless handing of firearm
- Winners in Frederick County supervisors, school board races
- Pies, cakes, cookies — oh my!: Woodbine bakes up sweet treats for the holidays
- WINC-AM tower dismantled amid station's move
- VDOT official: It would be hard to reduce truck traffic in Berryville
- Winchester committee proposes twice-yearly breaks for council
- Drug court recidivism low despite arrest of 2019 grad
- 'Shark' Daymond John will share his “S.H.A.R.K.” points at SU Business Symposium
