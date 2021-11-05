Doing it the old-fashioned way

Employees of The Country Homestead in Kreamer, Pennsylvania, use reproduction nails as they attach some 4,000 German side-lapped bevel siding shingles made of red oak to the roof of The Stone House on Main Street in Stephens City Thursday as part of an ongoing restoration project by the Stone House Foundation. The house, believed to be the oldest house in Stephens City, was constructed between 1761 and 1767 by stone mason George Cabbage. It is being restored to the way it would have looked in 1830. From left are Caleb Stroik, John Peter Zapp (top) and Frank Stroik.