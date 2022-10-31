BERRYVILLE — Probably nobody cared more about Berryville and its residents than Donna Marie McDonald, according to those who knew and worked with her.
McDonald represented Ward 1 on Berryville Town Council for six years until she resigned last week. She died on Friday, at 66, after a period of declining health.
"She was a huge advocate for Berryville, being a lifelong resident," said Christy Dunkle, the town's director of community development.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Kara Rodriguez described McDonald as "a true community servant in every sense of the word."
"She wanted to make sure that every decision made by the council was what's best for the town," Rodriguez said.
As chairwoman of the council's Public Safety Committee, McDonald "was definitely a champion for the police department," said Ward 2 Councilwoman Diane Harrison. "It was very important to her that they (officers) had what they needed" to protect the public as well as themselves.
"She listened to the constituents in her ward and throughout the town to make sure their public safety concerns were addressed," said Police Chief Neal White.
In doing so, she did her best to ensure law enforcement resources were distributed equally throughout Berryville, said Erecka Gibson, the council's recorder.
Mayor Jay Arnold recalled that McDonald always did her homework ahead of council meetings and came to them well-prepared to discuss issues.
When she didn't understand something, she asked questions, always in a polite and respectful manner, Arnold said.
"She never wanted to be a bother to anybody," he said.
But she wasn't a pushover.
"You always knew where she stood" on issues, said Arnold.
McDonald didn't always agree with other council members' opinions, and she was never afraid to voice her own, he recalled.
"She was always talking with people (in the community) and finding out what (they believe) the real issues are," Gibson said.
Furthermore, "she was always looking out for the interests of the little guy," said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Town officials said they believe she developed empathy through her experience as a caseworker for the Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS).
Officials with that agency couldn't be reached for comment on Monday.
"Donna cared deeply about her community and was never afraid to stand up for those she represented," said Ward 3 Councilman Grant Mazzarino.
"Her kindness, compassion and dedication will be forever missed," Mazzarino said. "I will always hold it in my heart as an inspiration for my own service."
When she was aware of individuals' needs, "she'd advocate for people she never had met before," Rodriguez said.
Harrison described McDonald as "one of the most caring persons I know."
"She cared about everyone," said Harrison. "She put everybody else ahead of herself, and that's a very rare quality in people these days."
Both Gibson and McDonald were first elected in 2016.
"From the first day that I met Donna, she treated me like I was a lifelong friend," Gibson said. "In the end, she was like family."
"She was a sweet lady who always asked about you and your family," Dalton said of McDonald. "Her inquiries were genuine."
McDonald was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis, in 2019. Officials recalled his health issues, as well as her own, was a lot for McDonald to contend with.
But she never let those difficulties get in the way of her council responsibilities and helping others.
"She was a fighter," Harrison said.
Family members of McDonald will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel in Berryville. A memorial service, led by the Rev. David Graves, will immediately follow. The burial will be private.
