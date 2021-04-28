Doors on parade at Sacred Heart Academy

The celebration of the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is in full bloom at Sacred Heart Academy in Winchester, which is holding a door decorating contest with the winning classroom receiving an ice cream party. Fourth- grade teacher Stormie Keating spent three days transforming her door into one depicting her students (and herself at left) as Apple Blossom princesses, with the children riding on a parade float. The student princess shown on the float are Ella Zambanini (from left), Josie Dellinger, Elena Geaghan and Charlotte Thomsen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.