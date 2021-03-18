A demolition crew from ACECO in Silver Spring, Maryland, is currently taking down sections of the historic Douglas School that were constructed in the 1950s and 1960s to make way for a $10 million renovation of the building for Winchester Public Schools. Sections built in the 1920s and the 1940s will be retained and renovated. The demolition process should take about two weeks. Once the project is complete, the North Kent Street building will house the school division’s administration offices. The renovation is expected to be finished by the summer of 2022. Douglas School is a state and national landmark. It opened in 1927 to educate Black students in the community. In later years the building was home to a WPS intermediate school, an elementary school and a community center. It has been vacant in recent years.
