ABOVE: Mark Wilson with the City of Winchester Facilities Maintenance department removes lights from atop the city’s Christmas tree on the Loudoun Street Mall Thursday. RIGHT AND BELOW: Wilson uses a bucket truck to remove the lights and the ornaments.
Mark Wilson with the City of Winchester Facilities Maintenance department uses a bucket truck to remove the lights and the ornaments from the city's Christmas tree on the Loudoun Street Mall Thursday morning.
Mark Wilson with the City of Winchester Facilities Maintenance department uses a bucket truck to remove the lights from the top of the city's Christmas tree on the Loudoun Street Mall Thursday morning.
ABOVE: Mark Wilson with the City of Winchester Facilities Maintenance department removes lights from atop the city’s Christmas tree on the Loudoun Street Mall Thursday. RIGHT AND BELOW: Wilson uses a bucket truck to remove the lights and the ornaments.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Mark Wilson with the City of Winchester Facilities Maintenance department uses a bucket truck to remove the lights and the ornaments from the city's Christmas tree on the Loudoun Street Mall Thursday morning.
Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star
Mark Wilson with the City of Winchester Facilities Maintenance department uses a bucket truck to remove the lights from the top of the city's Christmas tree on the Loudoun Street Mall Thursday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.