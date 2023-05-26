BERRYVILLE — Efforts to make Hogan’s Alley a nicer place to walk through, or even gather, are progressing behind the scenes.
The town and Berryville Main Street (BMS), a nonprofit organization focused on promoting and revitalizing downtown, are cooperating on the project. Costs for improvements are to be covered by $12,500 in grants from the Virginia Department of Community Development and $3,500 in matching funds from the local group. No tax revenue is to be used.
Named after former town manager John Hogan, the alley runs between Main Street and the Crow Street parking lot. A building apparently occupied the space many years ago before it was demolished and pavement was laid.
Currently, it looks “kind of bland,” BMS President Christina Kraybill admitted. But the alley has a lot of potential, she said, because “it’s a wider space than a regular sidewalk.”
Local leaders envision the alley being not only a pedestrian passage, but also a place for people to gather, such as for small group activities or special events during the daytime or early evening.
Kraybill recalled crafts markets once being held in the alley.
“There’s always the potential” to revive that tradition, she said.
Other possible uses, Kraybill said, include “pop-up shops” or chess tournaments. Temporary tables and chairs would have to be provided for the latter, she mentioned.
Concerns about late-night loitering prompted benches to be eliminated from design plans for the alley.
However, benches could be added in the future “if it’s decided we want them,” said Deputy Town Manager Jean Petti.
Strings of lights are to be installed for nighttime gatherings. Timers will automatically turn them off before it gets really late, said Kraybill.
Planters and a mural are among the planned improvements.
Instead of it being painted on the side of a building, the mural is to be mounted with a backing, Petti said, in case there’s ever a need to repair or replace it.
An area artist will be recruited to create the mural. What it will depict hasn’t yet been decided on.
A plaque memorializing Hogan is to be installed.
For safety purposes, worn-out bollards at the south end of the alley are to be replaced to prevent vehicles from entering. Rainwater runoff is to be channeled into a nearby drain, and a slip-resistant surface with an aesthetically appealing “earth tone” color is to be put down.
The Berryville Architectural Review Board has approved a certificate of appropriateness for the overall alley project. It hasn’t yet approved the mural, though, because it first wants to see a design for it, Petti said.
Although no actual improvements so far have been made, Petti said those involved in the project have made “tremendous strides” in the planning.
An original stipulation for the grant money was that alley improvements had to be completed by the end of this month. Kraybill said the state extended the deadline until next May after providing a second grant.
Yet “we are committed to wrapping up this project as soon as is feasible,” Petti added.
Kraybill looks forward to seeing the improvements and how people eventually use the alley. She has a good vantage point — her fair-trade gift store, My Neighbor and Me, is directly across from it.
“We’ll see how the space is being used” following the upgrades, she said, “and then it can evolve.”
While no taxpayer money is involved in the project now, the town may need to cover any future enhancements to the alley beyond those already planned, officials have said.
