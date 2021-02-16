Decorative snowflakes fly on the front door of Janie Clevenger's Once Upon A Find store on the Loudoun Street Mall, but she says they will be coming down soon so she can decorate for St. Patrick's Day and Easter. The area may see some real snow later this week, as several inches are forecast to fall late Wednesday and Thursday.
(1) comment
Great picture of snowflakes. This is what winter is all about. Thank you sharing!!
